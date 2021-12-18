SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC attorney general files appeal on OSHA vaccine mandate ruling with Supreme Court

South Carolina’s attorney general on Saturday filed an appeal to the Supreme Court over a...
South Carolina’s attorney general on Saturday filed an appeal to the Supreme Court over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger businesses.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general on Saturday filed an appeal to the Supreme Court over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger businesses.

The filing comes after Attorney General Alan Wilson vowed to fight Friday night’s ruling from the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Friday night a panel of judges on the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to reverse a lower-court ruling that had paused the mandate, which would apply to companies with 100 or more employees.

Wilson says he is joining 26 other states and “a long list of companies and organizations” in the appeal which was filed just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

“The fight against the Biden mandate continues, even to filing for a stay in the early hours of this morning,” Wilson said. “The rule of law will prevail and the President’s grasp for power halted.”

The filing argues, “This case does not present the question whether vaccines or vaccine mandates are wise or desirable. Instead, it presents the narrow questions whether OSHA had authority to issue the Mandate, and whether it lawfully exercised whatever authority it had. After all, ‘our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully,’ even during a pandemic and ‘even in pursuit of desirable ends.’”

The mandate was originally planned to take effect on Jan. 4, but it’s not clear now when it might.

The full text of the filing can be read here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue...
2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home
John Blincow is charged with one count of felony breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
Lowcountry Lawyer arrested after reportedly taking $75,000 from client
Evan Christopher Thornton, 23, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with sexual battery with a student...
Deputies arrest substitute teacher accused of sexual activity with student
Friday’s 2-1 ruling from a panel of judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a...
SC attorney general vows to fight vaccine mandate ruling at Supreme Court
President Joe Biden told new graduates of South Carolina State University they can do anything...
Biden to SC State grads: ‘I’m confident you’ll meet the moment’

Latest News

The On-Farm Improvement Cost Share Program offers farmers up to $2,000 per year in...
SC Dept. of Agriculture opens applications for food safety improvements
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Georgetown County releases redistricting maps
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester County approves redistricting map
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: County parks parking pass no longer covers Folly Pier