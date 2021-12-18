Super Saturday brings large crowds to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Super Saturday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, large crowds took to downtown Charleston for last-minute holiday shopping.

The National Retail Federation estimates 148 million Americans plan to shop on Super Saturday, which marks the last Saturday before Christmas.

“It’s a whole different thing this year,” Co-owner of Wildart Barbara McClellan Geisman said. “We’re very grateful.”

Geisman has owned a shop at the Charleston City Market for 19 years. This year Geisman says she has seen more crowds come through than ever before.

“They come from all over,” Geisman said.

Amid omicron variant concerns, the Charleston City Market put up signs reminding people to wear their masks.

At the Charleston City Market (Live 5)

Several days ago, MUSC detected the state’s first three cases of the omicron variant in the Lowcountry.

Despite rising concerns about the variant in the state and all over the country, shoppers said they’re just happy to be out enjoying the beautiful weather and the joy of the holiday season.

“Especially with it being like really nice with the weather in December, it makes me want to go out and shop and check out the market,” Charleston Resident Aubrie Paradise said.

“It is fabulous fabulous fabulous fabulous,” Charleston Visitor Monique Eaddy said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.