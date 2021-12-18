Widow of victim in S.C. mass shooting files wrongful death suit against estate of Phillip Adams

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The wife of a man who was killed in a mass shooting in South Carolina has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of former NFL player Phillip Adams.

Holly Shook is the wife of Robert Shook, an air conditioning technician and father of three who was one of six people killed when authorities say Adams opened fire at a home on Marshall Road in Rock Hill before taking his own life.

The shooting also took the life of Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie, their two grandchildren - 9-year-old Adah and 5-year-old Noah, along with Shook’s co-worker James Lewis.

Shook was shot multiple times before he was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he underwent multiple surgeries. He ultimately died days later at the hospital with family at his side.

The wrongful death lawsuit claims that Holly Shook and the family have suffered damages that exceed $75,000 exclusive of interest and costs.

The lawsuit goes on to state that Shook’s family has lost the aid, comfort, support, care, companionship and society of Robert and have suffered severe and extreme emotional distress, anxiety, grief and sorrow.

Further, the lawsuit says Robert Shook suffered severe and extreme conscious pain and suffering, emotional distress, fear and mental suffering in the time period before his death, and incurred medical expenses.

Holly Shook has asked for a jury trial and for punitive damages from Adams’ estate.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the York County Coroner’s Office announced that Phillip Adams suffered from Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, otherwise known as CTE.

Dr. Ann McKee, from the Boston University CTE Center, said ‘definitively’ that Adams’ 20 years of playing football gave rise to CTE.

Read the full wrongful death lawsuit here.

