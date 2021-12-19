SC Lottery
American Legion lays out 378 wreaths in Charleston to honor Veterans

American Legion Post 179 held its ceremony at the Live Oaks Memorial Gardens on Ashley River...
American Legion Post 179 held its ceremony at the Live Oaks Memorial Gardens on Ashley River Road.(American Legion Post 179)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - American Legion Post 179, located in Charleston, S.C, says they laid out 378 wreaths on Saturday to honor Veterans.

The placing of the wreaths is part of National Wreaths Across America Day, which coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as more than 2,500 additional locations.

American Legion Post 179 held its ceremony at the Live Oaks Memorial Gardens on Ashley River Road.

The post says there is no better time to express their appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

