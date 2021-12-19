Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they are searching for a missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the man was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night when he said he was going fishing on the creek side of Murrells Inlet.

Deputies say the man was last seen in a green and blue kayak wearing a tie-dyed shirt.

Marine units from the sheriff’s office along with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Coast Guard are assisting with the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

