Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a man last seen in a blue...
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a man last seen in a blue and green kayak (pictured) wearing a tie-dyed shirt on Saturday when he said he was going fishing in Murrells Inlet.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they are searching for a missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says the man was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night when he said he was going fishing on the creek side of Murrells Inlet.

Deputies say the man was last seen in a green and blue kayak wearing a tie-dyed shirt.

Marine units from the sheriff’s office along with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Coast Guard are assisting with the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

