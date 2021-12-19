Beaufort Co. deputies searching for missing mother, son

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 24-year-old Lady’s Island woman and her infant son.

Desarae Jett and her son Kylo were last seen leaving a family member’s home on St. Helena Island Saturday night, deputies say.

Family members told deputies that Jett was upset when she left the home and they are concerned for her and her son’s safety.

Deputies believe she is traveling in a 2007 Ford Explorer with South Carolina license plate TVR520. Deputies say she may be in the Beaufort area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

