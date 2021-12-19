SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beaufort Co. deputies searching for missing mother, son

Deputies say 24-year-old Desarae Jett and her son Kylo were last seen leaving a family member's...
Deputies say 24-year-old Desarae Jett and her son Kylo were last seen leaving a family member's home Saturday night.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 24-year-old Lady’s Island woman and her infant son.

Desarae Jett and her son Kylo were last seen leaving a family member’s home on St. Helena Island Saturday night, deputies say.

Family members told deputies that Jett was upset when she left the home and they are concerned for her and her son’s safety.

Deputies believe she is traveling in a 2007 Ford Explorer with South Carolina license plate TVR520. Deputies say she may be in the Beaufort area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Blincow is charged with one count of felony breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
Lowcountry Lawyer arrested after reportedly taking $75,000 from client
The Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old man has been charged after a Saturday night...
7 injured, 1 dead in three-car crash on Maybank Highway
Multiple law enforcement officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue...
2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home
Evan Christopher Thornton, 23, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with sexual battery with a student...
Deputies arrest substitute teacher accused of sexual activity with student
Robert Hayward, 42, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a...
Man out on bond charged with murder in fatal shooting

Latest News

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a man last seen in a blue...
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
The Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old man has been charged after a Saturday night...
7 injured, 1 dead in three-car crash on Maybank Highway
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pres. Biden to address new COVID challenges on Tuesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: NFL updates COVID-19 protocols