SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deadly crash in Orangeburg County leaves one dead, two injured

Troopers say it happened Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bass Drive and Vance Road.
Troopers say it happened Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bass Drive and Vance Road.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and two are injured after a crash in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say it happened Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bass Drive and Vance Road.

A 2003 Jeep that was traveling west on Vance Road disregarded a stop sign and hit a 2019 Ford truck, State Highway Patrol Sergeant Sunny Collins says.

The driver of the Jeep was killed as a result of the crash, Collins says. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were two people in the Ford truck; both were taken to a nearby hospital, troopers say.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the driver of the Jeep.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue...
2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home
John Blincow is charged with one count of felony breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
Lowcountry Lawyer arrested after reportedly taking $75,000 from client
Evan Christopher Thornton, 23, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with sexual battery with a student...
Deputies arrest substitute teacher accused of sexual activity with student
Friday’s 2-1 ruling from a panel of judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a...
SC attorney general vows to fight vaccine mandate ruling at Supreme Court
William Walker was killed while trying to cross at the intersection of Button Hall Avenue and...
Estate of man killed after being struck by car sues Goose Creek, SCDOT

Latest News

The police department tweets that the accident happened on Maybank Highway at Hay Road.
Parts of Maybank Highway closed after three-car crash with serious injuries
A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping...
Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina
American Legion Post 179 held its ceremony at the Live Oaks Memorial Gardens on Ashley River...
American Legion lays out 378 wreaths in Charleston to honor Veterans
South Carolina’s attorney general on Saturday filed an appeal to the Supreme Court over a...
SC attorney general files appeal on OSHA vaccine mandate ruling with Supreme Court