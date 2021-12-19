Deadly crash in Orangeburg County leaves one dead, two injured

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and two are injured after a crash in Orangeburg County.

Troopers say it happened Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bass Drive and Vance Road.

A 2003 Jeep that was traveling west on Vance Road disregarded a stop sign and hit a 2019 Ford truck, State Highway Patrol Sergeant Sunny Collins says.

The driver of the Jeep was killed as a result of the crash, Collins says. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were two people in the Ford truck; both were taken to a nearby hospital, troopers say.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the driver of the Jeep.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are still investigating.

