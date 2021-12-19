SC Lottery
Deputies searching for victim following report of stabbing on St. Helena Island

The sheriff’s office received received a report of a stabbing that happened outside of the...
The sheriff’s office received received a report of a stabbing that happened outside of the Tiger Express on Sea Island Parkway.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a stabbing victim on St. Helena Island Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office received received a report of a stabbing that happened outside of the Tiger Express on Sea Island Parkway. 

Following the stabbing, the wounded man ran into a wooded area, a report states. Deputies, K-9s and the Aviation Unit are searching near Sea Island Parkway/Polowana Road for the man who is described as a Caucasian male, 5′08″, and wearing blue pants and a long-sleeved white shirt

“Anyone who has information on the wounded man’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 911,” the sheriff’s office said. “There does not appear to be a public safety threat, as the subject who reportedly stabbed the man was located near the scene.”

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are being investigated.  

