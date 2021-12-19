SC Lottery
Edwards carries SC State past Tennessee St. 90-88 in OT

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. -- — Rahsaan Edwards had 19 points to lead six South Carolina State players in double figures as the Bulldogs held on to beat Tennessee State 90-88 in overtime on Saturday.

Jemel Davis added 14 points for the Bulldogs with nine rebounds and three blocked shots, Antonio TJ Madlock and Cameron Jones each scored 13 and Omer Croskey 11. Madlock had a double-double also grabbing 10 rebounds and Jones grabbed six boards.

In rallying from 19 points down to force the extra session, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 19 points for the Tigers (4-7). Kassim Nicholson had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Kenny Cooper scored 14.

