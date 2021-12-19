Man found walking Highway 66 after being shot multiple times

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being found walking with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call saying a bloody man was walking the Laurens-Newberry County line on S.C. Highway 66 around 4:00 a.m.

Although the man was conscious when deputies arrived, he could not provide investigators with much information.

He was taken to an area trauma center by Newberry County EMS and Whitmire Rescue.

Deputies with Newberry and Laurens Counties are investigating the case along with assistance from SLED.

With any information, please call your local law enforcement or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.