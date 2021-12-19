SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man found walking Highway 66 after being shot multiple times

Deputies responded to a call saying a bloody man was walking the Laurens-Newberry County line...
Deputies responded to a call saying a bloody man was walking the Laurens-Newberry County line on S.C. Highway 66 around 4:00 a.m.(KBTX)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being found walking with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call saying a bloody man was walking the Laurens-Newberry County line on S.C. Highway 66 around 4:00 a.m.

Although the man was conscious when deputies arrived, he could not provide investigators with much information.

He was taken to an area trauma center by Newberry County EMS and Whitmire Rescue.

Deputies with Newberry and Laurens Counties are investigating the case along with assistance from SLED.

With any information, please call your local law enforcement or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old man has been charged after a Saturday night...
7 injured, 1 dead in three-car crash on Maybank Highway
John Blincow is charged with one count of felony breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
Lowcountry Lawyer arrested after reportedly taking $75,000 from client
Multiple law enforcement officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue...
2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home
Evan Christopher Thornton, 23, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with sexual battery with a student...
Deputies arrest substitute teacher accused of sexual activity with student
Robert Hayward, 42, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a...
Man out on bond charged with murder in fatal shooting

Latest News

Authorities are looking for Storm Burroughs who was last seen in the Kingstree area of...
Williamsburg County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Organizers said more than 1,000 people came to North Charleston this weekend to receive a...
Organizers serve more than 1,000 people in Lowcountry Christmas celebration
The U.S. Coast Guard says 29-year-old Vladamir Norman was “reported overdue” Sunday morning.
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
The sheriff’s office had received received a report of a stabbing that happened outside of the...
Search called off for reported stabbing victim on St. Helena Island
The Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old man has been charged after a Saturday night...
7 injured, 1 dead in three-car crash on Maybank Highway