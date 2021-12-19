Organizers serve more than 1,000 people in Lowcountry Christmas celebration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunday is the last day of “Neighbors Together’s” Three Days of Christmas Celebration.

Organizers said more than 1,000 people came to North Charleston this weekend to receive a holiday meal, coats, and more.

“It’s beautiful to be with all of these lovely people enjoying a meal and enjoying the festive nature of today,” said volunteer Sheri Chester.

“Neighbors Together” surpassed their goal of serving 700 people during the weekend before Christmas.

The Three Days of Christmas Celebration gives those struggling in our area a meal from Martin’s Bar-b-que, warm coats and blankets for the winter, and a holiday dinner they could make at home, including a turkey.

In addition, families with children received gift cards they could use to make Christmas morning special for their kids. This event has been going on for years, but organizers said the demand this year has been particularly high.

“We have seen families come through with 4 and 5 and 6 children they’re all very excited to share this holiday meal with us and we’re so very blessed to be a part of this effort,” said executive director Kara Stewart.

Neighbors Together, a nonprofit, has been serving the tricounty area since 1983.

If you want to give, visit their website here.

