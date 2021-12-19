Parts of Maybank Highway closed after three-car crash with serious injuries

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says parts of Maybank Highway on Johns Island are closed after a three-car crash with serious injuries.

The police department tweets that the accident happened on Maybank Highway at Hay Road around 9:30 p.m.

They say that Maybank Highway between Bohicket Road and Hay Road is closed because of the accident.

Charleston Police Department Spokesperson Michael Gillooly says that three cars were involved in the crash and that the injuries are very serious.

Gillooly also says that no pedestrians were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

