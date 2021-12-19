SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

By CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Proctor and Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosal spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless are included in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration says that Proctor and Gamble have not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The company says it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Blincow is charged with one count of felony breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
Lowcountry Lawyer arrested after reportedly taking $75,000 from client
Multiple law enforcement officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue...
2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home
Evan Christopher Thornton, 23, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with sexual battery with a student...
Deputies arrest substitute teacher accused of sexual activity with student
Robert Hayward, 42, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a...
Man out on bond charged with murder in fatal shooting
The Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old man has been charged after a Saturday night...
7 injured, 1 dead in three-car crash on Maybank Highway

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a man last seen in a blue...
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet