Stingrays Iced by Jacksonville

Andrée Holds Game Close with Highlight Saves
Andrée Holds Game Close with Highlight Saves
By Stingrays Media Relations
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Two early goals from the Jacksonville Icemen (14-8-1-1) topped the South Carolina Stingrays (9-11-2-0) by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night. The matchup in North Charleston was the first of four straight between the Stingrays and Icemen.

Jacksonville opened the scoring one minute and 37 seconds into the opening frame as Jake Elmer used a burst of speed to get in front of the Stingrays netminder and slide it between Cédrick Andrée’s legs for the 1-0 lead. Elmer collected a loose puck at his own blue line and took it the rest of the way, beating the Rays defense and going coast-to-coast.

The Icemen doubled their lead midway through the first period as Christopher Brown found a loose puck in the slot that he fired by Andrée for the 2-0 lead. Elongated pressure from Jacksonville forced tired bodies from the Stingrays, leading to Vladislav Mikhalchuk feeding Brown in front of the net for his fifth of the season.

Carter Cowlthorp found himself back on the scoring sheet at the 13:17 mark of the opening period, cleaning up an Alex Brink shot. Brink started a two-on-one rush and his patience paid off, firing a shot off the post before Cowlthorp crashed the net resulting in his fifth goal of the season.

As time expired, and the extra attacker on the ice for South Carolina, Luke Lynch iced the game for Jacksonville with his sixth of the season on the empty net goal.Andrée turned back 28 saves in the loss while François Brassard picked up his first win against the Stingrays this year thanks to 24 saves.

The Stingrays return to action for the final game before the holiday break on Sunday, December 19th as they take on the Jacksonville Icemen for the second straight game at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning at 3:05 p.m. Join us for a Holiday Festival on the concourse during our game, which will be filled with local vendors, and find that perfect gift this holiday season.

