Tyson scores 18, leads Clemson past South Carolina, 70-56

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (5) scores over South Carolina during second-half action in...
Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (5) scores over South Carolina during second-half action in Clemson, S.C. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.(Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Clemson to a 70-56 win over South Carolina Saturday, the Tigers’ third straight and sixth consecutive victory on their home court to start the season.

Clemson took control of the game with a 9-0 run at the end of the first half that was stemmed only by a 3-pointer by the Gamecocks’ Chico Carter Jr., and a 22-3 run to open the second half.

South Carolina responded with a 12-0 run of its own in the second half, but never got within single digits.

The Gamecocks (8-3) are 0-2 on the road to start the season, losing twice to in-state rivals.

Tyson was 6 of 12 from the floor and 6 of 9 from the line. PJ Hall added 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots for Clemson (8-4), and David Collins added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Carter converted 9 of 10 from the free throw line and led South Carolina with 21 points. Erik Stevenson added 10 points and seven boards.

Clemson faces Virginia in an ACC battle Wednesday. South Carolina hosts Army Wednesday.

