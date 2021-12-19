Unsettled and much cooler over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Have the umbrella ready to end your weekend! A cold front will move through the area this afternoon and evening, giving us some rain and cooler temperatures. After a very mild morning with temperatures near 70 degrees, temperatures will remain steady this morning ahead of the cold front. On and off rain is likely through this evening. Cooler air will race into the area this afternoon, temperatures inland will fall into the 50s while the coast will be near 70 degrees. Everyone will fall into the 50s by the evening. Temperatures will continue to fall into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight with decreasing clouds. Highs will only reach low 50s on Monday and will likely be even cooler on Tuesday. A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and track along our coast on Tuesday. Rain will likely develop over the area late Monday night with a wet day on the way for Tuesday. Rain will continue through Wednesday morning before tapering off later in the day. Sunshine will return for Thursday and should stick around for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will climb from the 50s toward 70 by Christmas Day.

TODAY: Cloudy. On & Off Showers. AM Temperatures Near 70, Falling into the 50s by the Afternoon/Evening. Low 40.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Much Cooler. High 50, Low 43.

TUESDAY: Scattered Rain. High 50, Low 46.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers. Some PM Clearing. High 57, Low 38.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cool. High 59, Low 40.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 65, Low 48.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.