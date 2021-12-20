SC Lottery
13-year-old killed in shooting at Columbia apartment complex

Photo of Harbison Gardens apartment complex where police say a teenager was shot and killed.
Photo of Harbison Gardens apartment complex where police say a teenager was shot and killed.(Dwayne Perry, WIS)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 13-year-old is dead after a shooting in an apartment complex in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department says they believe the 13-year-old male and a young friend were handling a firearm.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday night at the Harbison Gardens apartments, according to CPD.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

