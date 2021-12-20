3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder set to appear in federal court

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC/AP) - A pre-trial hearing is set for Monday morning for three men convicted in the killing of a Black man in Georgia last year.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., face a number of federal charges including interference with Ahmaud Arbery’s rights based on his race and color, attempted kidnapping and using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

The three are set to appear at the federal courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia at 10 a.m. Monday for a pre-trial hearing, WTOC reported.

A Glynn County jury convicted the men last month for the murder of Arbery, who was 25 in February 2020 when prosecutors said he was chased by the men and shot while jogging through a Brunswick area neighborhood.

Malice and felony murder convictions both carry a minimum penalty of life in prison. The judge will decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

The sentencing hearing on the convictions is set for Jan. 7. The federal trial is set to begin one month later on Feb. 7.

