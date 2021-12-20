SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Authorities identify two men found fatally shot on Orangeburg Co. road

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified two men who were found fatally shot on a road in Orangeburg County last week.

Authorities identified the men as 27-year-old Jamarious Loynes of Orangeburg and 25-year-old Deangelo Bryant of Estill who were both pronounced deceased following a shooting on Coleman Avenue at Belleville Road.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators are attempting to determine what led to the deaths.

Ravenell said investigators received a call just after 5 p.m. reporting that two men were lying in the road near the junction of Belleville Road and Coleman Avenue.

At this point there are no motives, the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
The Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old man has been charged after a Saturday night...
Man charged in crash that killed 1, injured 7 on Johns Island
The Georgetown County Coroner confirmed Monday morning a body found in the inland waters of...
Coroner confirms body found in Murrells Inlet is missing kayaker
The U.S. Coast Guard says 29-year-old Vladamir Norman was “reported overdue” Sunday morning.
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
Marquice Rashawn Elmore, 24, is charged with one count of murder, one count of armed robbery,...
Police arrest man in Savannah Highway murder case

Latest News

A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Police respond to Northwoods Mall after teen shoots himself in the hand inside car
Kingstree Middle Magnet School of the Arts teacher Marsha Oliver uses an interactive learning...
Kingstree teacher hoping for headphones for middle school students
Charleston County ranks second in the state for reported human trafficking, and the co-chair of...
Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force combating rising human trafficking cases
Not a single public comment about the face covering policy was given ahead of the Charleston...
Charleston Co. parents caught off guard by mask mandate set for January