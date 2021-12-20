SC Lottery
Body found in Murrells Inlet amid search for missing kayaker

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies confirmed Monday morning a body has been located in the inland waters of Murrells Inlet.

Deputies say the body was located near the Pompano Drive area as the sheriff’s office’s Marine Patrol units were assisting the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard in searching for a man reported missing.

There has been no word on whether the body is that of a missing kayaker.

The U.S. Coast Guard said 29-year-old Vladamir Norman was reported overdue Saturday. A good Samaritan found Norman’s kayak Sunday with no sign of Norman.

The search for him was set to resume at first light Monday.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

