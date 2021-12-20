Chants Fall in a Close One at MTSU, 84-80

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Seniors Rudi Williams with 26 points and Vince Cole with 20 led the Coastal Carolina’s offense, but it was not enough as CCU fell in a close one 84-80 at Middle Tennessee State University.

The game was close for all 40 minutes as there was 15 lead changes and five ties in the four-point finish.

Williams really got hot in the second half scoring 21 of his 26 points including scoring 12 of the Chants final 13 points.

The difference was at the free throw line where the Blue Raiders knocked down 18 of their 23 attempts as the Chants were fouling down the stretch to stay in the game.

Essam Mostafa picked up his sixth double-double of the season with 19 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Ebrima Dibba had a game-high six assists and another game-high in three steals.

MTSU (9-3) had five players reach double-digits led by Josh Jefferson with 17. Justin Bufford and Camryn Weston scored 12 while Donovan Sims added 11 and Eli Lawrence 10.

The Chanticleers (7-4) shot 46.7 (28-6)0 percent from the field and hit 13-of-25 from beyond the three-point line for 52.0 percent. CCU knocked down 11-of-16 free throws for 68.8 percent. CCU also out-rebounded the Blue Raiders 37-33.

MTSU finished the game shooting 45.8 (27-59) percent from the field and hit 36.4 (12-33) percent on their three-point attempts and 78.3 percent at the free throw line.

Cole had 11 points and Mostafa nine to lead CCU to a slim 37-35 halftime lead. It was Williams’ three with a couple of seconds left that gave CCU the lead heading into the locker room.

CCU shot 44.8 percent from the field and hit six of their 13 three-point attempts. MTSU shot 48.1 percent in the opening half and hit six of their 17 three-point field goals.

Jefferson led the Blue Raiders with nine and Dishaman and King added six.

Coastal will take a few days off for the holidays and will be back in action to open Sun Belt Conference play Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. ET when ULM comes to Conway.