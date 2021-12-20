Charleston Battery names Casey as new head coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Battery’s first search for a new head coach in nearly two decades is over.

The Charleston Battery named Conor Casey to be its head coach.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been exposed to some of the best coaches and leaders in the European and American game over the last 20 years,” Casey said. “I’m excited to take those valuable experiences with me to lead this team forward.”

Casey becomes just the sixth head coach in the club’s 30-year history.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Conor to the Charleston Battery,” Battery owner and Executive Chairman Rob Salvatore said. “After an extensive process to identify the ideal candidate who will transform our club into a modern, progressive, perennial contender, Conor distinguished himself from a deep pool of candidates. Conor’s experience as both a player and coach at the highest levels of soccer, domestically and abroad, coupled with his passion to build a winning culture and identity, is a great fit to lead the new era of Charleston Battery soccer.”

Casey’s path began under the tutelage of Clive Charles at the University of Portland before a professional playing career spanning the globe from Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05 of the Bundesliga, to the Colorado Rapids, Philadelphia Union and Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer, a release states. In that time, Casey represented the United States in the 2000 Summer Olympics and earned 19 caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team, including a CONCACAF Gold Cup victory in 2005.

He takes the helm of the Battery ahead of the 2022 season after an illustrious career as both a player and coach across all levels of professional soccer.

The team prefaced Monday’s announcement with a tweet that stated, “Today, a new chapter of the Battery begins. Stay tuned.”

The Battery announced on Nov. 1 it was parting ways with former coach Mike Anhaeuser who had been part of the organization for more than 25 years. Anhaeuser

joined the Battery as a player in 1994 and began as head coach in 2004.

