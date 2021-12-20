SC Lottery
Couple arrested after several vehicles struck in chase that ended in crash

Deputies arrested 54-year-old William Earl House Cowley. His wife, Dawn Cowley, was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from South Carolina Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.(DCSO)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County investigators have identified a couple who was arrested after a car chase in which they say the suspects’ car struck six other vehicles before crashing in the Summerville area.

Deputies arrested 54-year-old William Earl House Cowley of Summerville who faces several charges including failure to stop for blue lights, six counts of hit-and-run, and resisting arrest. His wife, Dawn Cowley, was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from South Carolina Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.

Their arrest stems from an incident on Dec. 14 when a deputy said he was patrolling the area and saw a vehicle and a known suspect traveling in front of him.

When the deputy ran the license plate, it came back as stolen.

A report states that when the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver failed to stop and a chase ensued.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the pursuit the suspect’s vehicle struck six other vehicles with one person suffering minor injuries.

Deputies said the chase came to an end after the suspects’ vehicle struck a pine tree and landed in a ditch at North Cedar Street and West 7th North Street in Summerville.

Deputies said the chase came to an end after the suspects’ vehicle struck a pine tree and landed in a ditch at North Cedar Street and West 7th North Street in Summerville.(Provided)

The couple suffered minor injuries in the crash, the sheriff’s office reported.

Investigators said William Cowley also had warrants out for his arrest from the Summerville Police Department and South Carolina Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.

“William Cowley’s bond was set at $78,000 cash/surety with a hold by SCPPP,” the sheriff’s office said. “Dawn Rose is being held on the SCPPP warrant.”

Law enforcement units taking someone into custody following a chase that ended in a crash in the Summerville area.(Provided)

