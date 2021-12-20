SC Lottery
Driver arrested following car chase on I-26 that ended in Charleston crash

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say one person has been arrested following a car chase on I-26 that led to a crash in the Charleston area.

It started around 3:30 p.m. in the area of I-26 eastbound and Cosgrove Avenue when a deputy said he attempted a stop on a vehicle which did not stop which led to a pursuit.

Authorities say the chase ended near Mile Marker 219 in the downtown Charleston area when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a barrier wall. The suspect then ran towards Meeting Street, police said.

He was then taken into custody and transported to a hospital to be evaluated.

Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

