Westbound lanes of I-526 reopen after crash
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers in West Ashley faced a slowdown Monday morning after a crash briefly blocked all westbound lanes of I-526 near Highway 17.
The crash, which the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported at 6:16 a.m., initially blocked all westbound lanes. As of shortly before 7 a.m., vehicles had been moved to the right shoulder, which allowed traffic to begin moving.
There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries.
