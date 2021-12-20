Westbound lanes of I-526 reopen after crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers in West Ashley faced a slowdown Monday morning after a crash briefly blocked all westbound lanes of I-526 near Highway 17.

The crash, which the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported at 6:16 a.m., initially blocked all westbound lanes. As of shortly before 7 a.m., vehicles had been moved to the right shoulder, which allowed traffic to begin moving.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-526WB at US-17 has all lanes blocked in West Ashley. pic.twitter.com/aKm6QeuUHx — Live 5 Traffic (@Live5Traffic) December 20, 2021

