SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown County man charged with solicitation of a minor

Benjamin Thomas Thompson faces charges of criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating...
Benjamin Thomas Thompson faces charges of criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age, deputies say.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a cyber tip led to the arrest of a man accused of attempting to entice a child to engage in sexual activity.

Benjamin Thomas Thompson, 42, surrendered to deputies at his home Monday on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age, Officer Jason Lesley said.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators attached to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force responded to a tip reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Lesley said. 

Investigators said Thompson was using the Facebook Messenger app to send sexually explicit pictures and videos to a 13-year-old boy, as well as soliciting and enticing the minor to engage in sexual activity.

ICAC is a national network of coordinated task forces that represent over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of child abuse and exploitation involving the internet. ICAC investigators work closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to lead the fight against child abduction, abuse, and exploitation.

Thompson was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
The Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old man has been charged after a Saturday night...
Man charged in crash that killed 1, injured 7 on Johns Island
The U.S. Coast Guard says 29-year-old Vladamir Norman was “reported overdue” Sunday morning.
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
The Georgetown County Coroner confirmed Monday morning a body found in the inland waters of...
Coroner confirms body found in Murrells Inlet is missing kayaker
The sheriff’s office had received received a report of a stabbing that happened outside of the...
Search called off for reported stabbing victim on St. Helena Island

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman given bond in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
The Lowcountry Food Bank wants to create millions of meals for Lowcountry residents with the...
Midnight is deadline to donate to ‘Hope for the Holidays’
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports nearly 2,900 new coronavirus cases, percent-positive at 9.3%
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner