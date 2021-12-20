Georgetown County man charged with solicitation of a minor

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a cyber tip led to the arrest of a man accused of attempting to entice a child to engage in sexual activity.

Benjamin Thomas Thompson, 42, surrendered to deputies at his home Monday on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age, Officer Jason Lesley said.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators attached to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force responded to a tip reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Lesley said.

Investigators said Thompson was using the Facebook Messenger app to send sexually explicit pictures and videos to a 13-year-old boy, as well as soliciting and enticing the minor to engage in sexual activity.

ICAC is a national network of coordinated task forces that represent over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of child abuse and exploitation involving the internet. ICAC investigators work closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to lead the fight against child abduction, abuse, and exploitation.

Thompson was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

