Good Samaritan finds missing man’s kayak in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says a kayak belonging to a man reported overdue Saturday night has been found, but he remains missing.

A good Samaritan found Vladamir Norman’s kayak Sunday near Vandy’s Point.

Norman, 29, was reported overdue Sunday in Murrells Inlet.

Coast Guard officials said they planned to continue the search Monday at first light.

Anyone who sees him or has information is asked to call the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston Command Center at 843-740-7050.

