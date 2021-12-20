Horry County mourns death of Sheriff’s Office deputy

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office died early Monday morning at his home.

The Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Deputy Kent Gause on their Facebook page.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gause had over 35 years of law enforcement experience and worked as a transport deputy.

In addition to his work at the Sheriff’s Office, Gause was also an ordained minister at Cedar Branch Baptist Church.

Several Horry County Sheriff’s deputies were at the Waccamaw Youth Center Monday night for an annual Christmas dinner.

While that is a joyous occasion every year, it’s was a little tough this time around after learning about losing their friend and co-worker.

Especially for Chief Deputy Tom Fox, who’s worked alongside Gause for more than three decades.

“He’s just one of a kind,” said Tom Fox, the Chief Deputy with HCSO. “A very giving soul. He’s never met anyone he didn’t like.”

Fox started working with Kent Gause 34 years ago at the Myrtle Beach Police Department. They both eventually made the transition to Horry County Sheriff’s Office, making Gause one of the most prominent figures in his law enforcement career.

“It’s taken a toll on the department because he was the kind of guy that when he met you, he hugged you, and he told you he loved you, and it was genuine,” Fox said.

Fox will never have the pleasure of receiving another one of those hugs. Gause died at his home while off duty.

He says it was that loving temperament that made Gause so good at his role in the department, a transport deputy, moving inmates between facilities.

“He was always the calming person in the room, always the calming voice and always the one that could deal with the inmate,” said Fox.

It’s not just the Sheriff’s Office mourning losing Gause. A post on the WMBF Facebook received dozens of comments, with people offering up prayers, and talking about their experiences with Gause in school, at work, and on the football field.

Fox is glad he got to watch Gause reach his goal of becoming a minister. He was recently ordained and had just started preaching at his long-time place of worship, Cedar Branch Baptist Church.

While his church community will miss his Sunday sermons, Fox will certainly miss Gause on Sundays as well, because he says there wasn’t anyone better to watch football with.

“He was an avid Steelers fan, and I’m a Giants fan, so we would battle back-and-forth on that through the years,” Fox said. “But he was a true, true servant of the people.”

A cause of death was not released.

