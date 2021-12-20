Officers arrest second woman in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Charleston Police Department have arrested a second woman in connection to the theft of nearly $9,000 rings from a downtown business.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Brianna Brinah Tovah Mount and charged her with shoplifting less than $2,000.

Investigators also arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. Nielsen was charged with grand larceny over $2,000 and under $10,000.

She was given a $3,500 personal recognizance bond on Monday.

The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s charged with grand larceny over $2,000 and under $10,000. (Charleston County Detention Center)

Police say the thefts happened at Hampden on 314 King St. on Nov. 26.

According to police, the total value of the rings stolen are valued at $8,725.

Store officials said there were three rings stolen with one valued at $945, another at $4,180, and the last at $3,600.

Investigators said the business had video surveillance of the trio inside the business at the jewelry display trying on rings which were not in the display when employees checked the display the following day.

Police are continuing to search for a third suspect believed to have been involved in the thefts (pictured below).

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to call (843)720-3924 or email Officer Butillo at butillod@charleston-sc.gov.

Another suspect sought in the case. (CPD)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.