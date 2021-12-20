SC Lottery
Midnight is deadline to donate to ‘Hope for the Holidays’

The Lowcountry Food Bank wants to create millions of meals for Lowcountry residents with the help of the "Hope for the Holidays" campaign.(Live 5)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – The Lowcountry Food bank is counting on the community’s support to provide “Hope for the Holidays.”

The Live 5 News team has joined forces with the organization and iHeart Radio for the campaign.

The Lowcountry Food Bank serves hundreds of thousands of residents each year, creating millions of meals from donations they receive.

Food bank officials say these donations not only help to carry the organization into the next year but they help the donor, as well.

“For those people who do not itemize on their tax returns, they can itemize, or claim, up to $600 this year,” says Brenda Shaw, Chief Development Officer with the Lowcountry Food Bank. “So, if anyone’s giving $10, $20 to any organization, they’re still going to be able to claim those gifts for an additional amount this year.”

On Giving Tuesday alone, donors raised nearly $350,000, including matching gifts. That’s about $150,000 over the original goal, according to Lowcountry Food Bank officials.

Shaw says the food bank is only about $50,000 away from their end-of-year goal of $750,000.

“We are doing whatever it takes to serve our food-insecure neighbors,” the food bank says on their website. “The current environment has required us to be much more flexible and find ways to sustain getting food out to the folks who need it.

CAN YOU HELP? Click here to donate.

The ‘Hope for the Holidays’ campaign ends at midnight.

