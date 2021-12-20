SC Lottery
Minor early-morning earthquake reported in Ladson

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WYFF/WCSC) - Christmas week began with a slight earthquake Monday morning, but it is unlikely many people felt it at all.

The USGS reported the 1.1 magnitude quake hit about 7 a.m. and was centered 8.6 miles south of Summerville near Ladson.

The depth of the quake was about 1.7 miles, officials said.

Normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are rarely felt, according to the website volcanodiscovery.com. However, smaller quakes from magnitude 2.0 can be felt by people if the quake is shallow (under a few kilometers) and if people are very close to its epicenter and not disturbed by ambient factors such as noise, wind, vibrations of engines, and traffic.

This is the first earthquake in South Carolina this month, according to the SCDNR Geological Survey.

A series of minor earthquakes hit near the town of Jenkinsville towards the end of October. Six quakes were reported in a week’s span, with three recorded on the same day.

Seismologists believe these low-magnitude quakes, while unusual, are normal background activity and are not indicators of larger earthquakes to come.

