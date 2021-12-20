SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Moderna says booster is highly effective against omicron variant

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna said that its booster has proven effective in providing protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

The company said according to its trials, the currently authorized booster shot, a 50 microgram dose “increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels.”

The company also said a 100 microgram dose of its vaccine increased neutralizing antibody levels about 83-fold compared to levels before the booster.

Company safety information shows that its booster is generally well-tolerated, with side effects comparable to its two-dose regimen.

Moderna also said it’s working on an omicron-specific booster shot in case it becomes necessary.

Pfizer and Moderna booster shots have been authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for adults six months after they’ve completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients can get theirs two months after completing their primary dose.

Teens 16 and 17 years old can get the Pfizer booster only.

Coronavirus cases are surging, fueled by the new variant. Though a lot remains unknown about it, officials warn that omicron appears more transmissible than the delta variant

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old man has been charged after a Saturday night...
Man charged in crash that killed 1, injured 7 on Johns Island
The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
The U.S. Coast Guard says 29-year-old Vladamir Norman was “reported overdue” Sunday morning.
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
The sheriff’s office had received received a report of a stabbing that happened outside of the...
Search called off for reported stabbing victim on St. Helena Island
Troopers say it happened Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bass Drive and Vance Road.
Deadly crash in Orangeburg County leaves one dead, two injured

Latest News

The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.
Westbound lanes of I-526 reopen after crash
The average price per gallon statewide as of Monday morning was $2.98, 13.8 cents lower than a...
SC records slight increase in gas prices after weeks of decline
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Westbound lanes of I-526 reopen after crash
Turquoise LeJeune Parker (left), an elementary school teacher from North Carolina, raised more...
Teacher raises more than $100,000 to feed needy students
Dr. Anthony Fauci says “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many...
Omicron 'is going to take over' this winter, Fauci says