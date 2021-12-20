Police arrest man in Savannah Highway murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a New Zion man in connection with a killing last Tuesday in West Ashley.

Marquice Rashawn Elmore, 24, is charged with one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The charges stem from a killing Tuesday in the 1700 block of Savannah Highway. Police responded just after 3 p.m. to a call about an unresponsive party.

The victim, Brenden Gaskins, was found dead. His death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Investigators identified Elmore as the suspect in the killing, Wolfsen said.

Police arrested Elmore Saturday with the help of the Williamsburg and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Offices, she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Elmore is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

