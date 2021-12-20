SC man accused of meat cleaver attack on mother, stepfather

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his mother and stepfather with a meat cleaver.

Travis Lee Solesbee, 36, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Deputies responded to Walker Run Drive in Chesnee at approximately 7:05 p.m. Saturday for a reported stabbing, WHNS reported.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.