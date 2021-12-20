SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC records slight increase in gas prices after weeks of decline

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After six consecutive weeks of drops in the average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina, the state posted a slight increase this past week.

GasBuddy said its weekly survey of more than 3,000 stations across South Carolina showed prices rose by 0.9 cents.

The average price per gallon statewide remained below the $3-mark at $2.98.

The state’s average price for gas is 13.8 cents lower than a month ago but $1 higher than this time last year.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

The survey identified the lowest price per gallon in the Tri-County area as of Monday morning at $2.79 at a Goose Creek station.

The national average, meanwhile, fell 2.7 cents per gallon, now averaging $3.30 per gallon.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said the surge in omicon-variant cases of COVID, which has resulted in a drop in oil demand, is the reason for the fall nationally.

“With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013,” he said. “Beyond Christmas, with omicron cases likely to continue climbing, I do believe we’ll see a more noticeable hit on gasoline demand once the holidays are over.”

Elsewhere around the state, the average price for gas in Columbia is $3.02 per gallon, down 2.3 cents since last week; and drivers in Spartanburg are paying an average of $2.96 per gallon, an increase of 2.3 cents over the previous week.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old man has been charged after a Saturday night...
Man charged in crash that killed 1, injured 7 on Johns Island
The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
The U.S. Coast Guard says 29-year-old Vladamir Norman was “reported overdue” Sunday morning.
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
The sheriff’s office had received received a report of a stabbing that happened outside of the...
Search called off for reported stabbing victim on St. Helena Island
Troopers say it happened Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bass Drive and Vance Road.
Deadly crash in Orangeburg County leaves one dead, two injured

Latest News

The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m., the South Carolina Highway Patrol says.
Westbound lanes of I-526 reopen after crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Westbound lanes of I-526 reopen after crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash blocks westbound lanes of I-526 in West Ashley
The 67-acre Old Towne Creek County Park will be just south of Charles Towne Landing.
New county park in the works for West Ashley