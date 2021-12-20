SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

TSA shares what holiday items can be carried through security checkpoints

Before you bring a favorite food to the airport for a Christmas or New Year’s celebration, it’s...
Before you bring a favorite food to the airport for a Christmas or New Year’s celebration, it’s important to think about how you’re planning to transport it if you are flying to spend the holiday with family or friends.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Kasey Richardson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With the holidays right around the corner, the Transportation Security Administration shared a reminder of what items can be carried through security checkpoints and what items should be in a checked bag.

This gives travelers time to make arrangements on transporting their favorite holiday foods, items and gifts ahead of holiday celebrations.

TSA says that solid items are most suitable for security checkpoints. If the item can be spilled, spread, sprayed or poured, and is larger than 3.4 ounces, it must be in a checked bag.

Another tip from TSA is to remove all food items from a carry-on bag and place them in a bin for quicker screening.

TSA encourages travelers to visit the “What I can bring?” page on its website for further information.

Travelers can also use social media for tips on how to travel with holiday foods and items.

TSA also recommend travelers to pack gifts in gift bags or gift boxes instead of wrapping paper because it could trigger an alarm and would need to be opened by security.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
The Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old man has been charged after a Saturday night...
Man charged in crash that killed 1, injured 7 on Johns Island
The Georgetown County Coroner confirmed Monday morning a body found in the inland waters of...
Coroner confirms body found in Murrells Inlet is missing kayaker
The U.S. Coast Guard says 29-year-old Vladamir Norman was “reported overdue” Sunday morning.
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
Marquice Rashawn Elmore, 24, is charged with one count of murder, one count of armed robbery,...
Police arrest man in Savannah Highway murder case

Latest News

LIVE: Potter trial
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to halt civil probe
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Jury begins deliberating Potter’s case in Daunte Wright death
Not a single public comment about the face covering policy was given ahead of the Charleston...
Charleston Co. parents caught off guard by mask mandate set for January