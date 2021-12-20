SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

US Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia announces birth of daughter

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Feb. 22, 2021 on Capitol...
Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Feb. 22, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Georgia senator is welcoming his first child. Sen. Ossoff said on social media Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 that his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, gave birth Friday to a daughter, Eva Beth Ossoff.(Al Drago/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A senator from Georgia has welcomed his first child.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, 34, said on social media Monday that his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, gave birth Friday to a daughter.

“Alisha and I are overjoyed and totally in love with Eva Beth Ossoff,” Jon Ossoff said.

Ossoff said his wife and child “are both doing well.”

Kramer is a medical resident at Emory University. She and Ossoff were married in 2018 after dating in high school and while they attended Georgetown University together.

The first-term Democratic senator won election in a January runoff, unseating Republican David Perdue. Ossoff earlier lost a special U.S. House election against Republican Karen Handel in 2017. During that race, Ossoff lived outside Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, saying his wife needed to be close to Emory for her studies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
The Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old man has been charged after a Saturday night...
Man charged in crash that killed 1, injured 7 on Johns Island
The U.S. Coast Guard says 29-year-old Vladamir Norman was “reported overdue” Sunday morning.
Authorities searching for missing kayaker in Murrells Inlet
The Georgetown County Coroner confirmed Monday morning a body found in the inland waters of...
Coroner confirms body found in Murrells Inlet is missing kayaker
The sheriff’s office had received received a report of a stabbing that happened outside of the...
Search called off for reported stabbing victim on St. Helena Island

Latest News

The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Potter’s lawyer says shooting Daunte Wright not a crime
You can use the loan simulator to find a repayment plan that meets your needs and goals or to...
Student loan payments will soon restart for millions
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism