Williamsburg County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.
Authorities are looking for Storm Burroughs who was last seen in the Kingstree area of Williamsburg County early Sunday morning.
“She may have had assistance from an unknown adult male identified as Mills or Miles Hernandez,” the sheriff’s office said.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 354-0606.
