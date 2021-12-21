SC Lottery
Authorities identify woman killed in Johns Island crash

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died in a crash on Johns Island which also injured seven other people.

Authorities say 76-year-old Gretchen Gross of Buffalo, New York and Kiawah Island died on Saturday night from injuries she sustained on Maybank Highway.

The Charleston Police Department has charged 21-year-old Jose Javier Reyes-Escobar with three counts of felony DUI, one count of DUI and no driver’s license.

Officers say the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Maybank Highway and Bohicket Road.

Wolfsen says the crash happened when a GMC SUV traveling west on Maybank Highway veered over the center line and sideswiped an Infiniti sedan traveling in the opposite direction before hitting a Lincoln sedan head-on.

Wolfsen says all eight people that were taken to the hospital were either drivers or passengers of the vehicles involved in the crash. At the time of the incident, police said a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the hospital from apparent injuries sustained in the crash, and one of the drivers remained at the hospital in serious condition.

