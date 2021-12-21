SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bulldogs Drop Game Against SC State

The Citadel opened the Cobb Dill & Hammett Classic with a 74-57 loss to South Carolina State...
The Citadel opened the Cobb Dill & Hammett Classic with a 74-57 loss to South Carolina State Monday evening.(The Citadel Basketball)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel opened the Cobb Dill & Hammett Classic with a 74-57 loss to South Carolina State Monday evening.

Game Information

Score: South Carolina State 74, The Citadel 57

Records: The Citadel (6-4), South Carolina State (6-8)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 9-4

How it Happened

· The Citadel got on the board first as Tyler Moffe pulled down an offensive rebounds and found Brent Davis for the lay in.

· The teams would exchange baskets before TJ Madlock scored to give SCSU a six-point lead.

· Hayden Brown answered back with a basket down low and followed it with a three in transition to make it a one-point game.

· The SCSU lead would grow to as many as eight points with just under six minutes remaining. The Citadel answered with a 9-0 run that ended with a three-point play from Brown to give the Bulldogs a one-point lead.

· SCSU opened the second half by hitting three-straight three-pointers to open an eight-point advantage.

· The Citadel was able to get the lead down to two points on a Jason Roche triple, but SCSU would not allow the Bulldogs to get any closer.

Inside the Box Score

· Hayden Brown led the Bulldogs with 26 points, 14 points and four steals.

· Jason Roche added nine points and four rebounds.

· Tyler Moffe led the team with six assists, while Stephen Clark had three blocks.

· Jerry Higgins, III finished with two points and three assists in 10 minutes of action.

Up Next

The Bulldogs return to the court on Dec. 21 to take on Manhattan in the second day of the Cobb Dill & Hammett Classic. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
The Charleston Police Department says a 21-year-old man has been charged after a Saturday night...
Man charged in crash that killed 1, injured 7 on Johns Island
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner
The Georgetown County Coroner confirmed Monday morning a body found in the inland waters of...
Coroner confirms body found in Murrells Inlet is missing kayaker
Marquice Rashawn Elmore, 24, is charged with one count of murder, one count of armed robbery,...
Police arrest man in Savannah Highway murder case

Latest News

Tulsa's Davis Brin (7) throws the ball over the Old Dominion defense in the first half of an...
Brin, Tulsa take Myrtle Beach Bowl 30-17 over Old Dominion
Coastal Carolina basketball
Chants Fall in a Close One at MTSU, 84-80
The Charleston Battery has named Conor Casey to be its new head coach.
Charleston Battery names Casey as new head coach
All Out Brawl Ends in a Stingrays Loss
VIDEO: All Out Brawl Ends in a Stingrays Loss