Bulldogs Drop Game Against SC State

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel opened the Cobb Dill & Hammett Classic with a 74-57 loss to South Carolina State Monday evening.

Game Information

Score: South Carolina State 74, The Citadel 57

Records: The Citadel (6-4), South Carolina State (6-8)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 9-4

How it Happened

· The Citadel got on the board first as Tyler Moffe pulled down an offensive rebounds and found Brent Davis for the lay in.

· The teams would exchange baskets before TJ Madlock scored to give SCSU a six-point lead.

· Hayden Brown answered back with a basket down low and followed it with a three in transition to make it a one-point game.

· The SCSU lead would grow to as many as eight points with just under six minutes remaining. The Citadel answered with a 9-0 run that ended with a three-point play from Brown to give the Bulldogs a one-point lead.

· SCSU opened the second half by hitting three-straight three-pointers to open an eight-point advantage.

· The Citadel was able to get the lead down to two points on a Jason Roche triple, but SCSU would not allow the Bulldogs to get any closer.

Inside the Box Score

· Hayden Brown led the Bulldogs with 26 points, 14 points and four steals.

· Jason Roche added nine points and four rebounds.

· Tyler Moffe led the team with six assists, while Stephen Clark had three blocks.

· Jerry Higgins, III finished with two points and three assists in 10 minutes of action.

Up Next

The Bulldogs return to the court on Dec. 21 to take on Manhattan in the second day of the Cobb Dill & Hammett Classic. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.