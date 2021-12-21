SC Lottery
City of Charleston considers making Special Commission on Equity permanent again

By Nick Reagan
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston City Council is considering making a commission designed to address systemic racism in the city a permanent fixture.  The Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation was formed in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the demonstrations that followed nationwide.

When it was formed in June of 2020, the commission had 90 days (which was later extended) to come up with a vision for addressing racial inequality and tangible solutions for improving equity. In August 2021, the commission published its 500+ page report including a long list of recommendations. One of those recommendations was to make the commission permanent.

Activists have been pushing to make the commission permanent ever since. However, the city council has voted against making the commission permanent before and they have never actually voted to receive the recommendations made in the report.

The city council meeting starts at 5 p.m.

