Coastal storm to impact the Lowcountry today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system will track along our coast today through Wednesday morning, bringing with it rain and breezy conditions. Activity will taper off Wednesday morning as the area of low pressure departs the region and drier air moves in. Total rainfall could range from 1 to 2 inches, the highest totals will be along the immediate coast. With the northerly wind and activity, highs will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Slightly warmer on Wednesday behind the system with some sunshine, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine will return for Thursday and should stick around for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will climb toward 70 by Christmas Day. A dry cold front will likely approach the area by the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Rain, Heavy at Times. Breezy. High 49, Low 42.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers. Some PM Clearing. High 59, Low 36.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Cool. High 57, Low 40.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny. High 66, Low 48.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 52.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68, Low 48.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.