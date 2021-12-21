SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coastal storm to impact the Lowcountry today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system will track along our coast today through Wednesday morning, bringing with it rain and breezy conditions. Activity will taper off Wednesday morning as the area of low pressure departs the region and drier air moves in. Total rainfall could range from 1 to 2 inches, the highest totals will be along the immediate coast. With the northerly wind and activity, highs will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Slightly warmer on Wednesday behind the system with some sunshine, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine will return for Thursday and should stick around for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will climb toward 70 by Christmas Day. A dry cold front will likely approach the area by the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Rain, Heavy at Times. Breezy. High 49, Low 42.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers. Some PM Clearing. High 59, Low 36.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Cool. High 57, Low 40.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny. High 66, Low 48.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70, Low 52.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68, Low 48.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner
The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Teens facing charges after police respond to Northwoods Mall for gunshot victim
The Georgetown County Coroner confirmed Monday morning a body found in the inland waters of...
Coroner confirms body found in Murrells Inlet is missing kayaker
Marquice Rashawn Elmore, 24, is charged with one count of murder, one count of armed robbery,...
Police arrest man in Savannah Highway murder case

Latest News

VIDEO: Monday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Monday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday night forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast