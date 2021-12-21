Commission recommends rejecting proposed annexation of Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE (WCSC) – The Town of Summerville’s Planning Commission has recommended to the town council that they reject a proposal to annex over 15 acres of Dorchester County to build a new townhome development.

Around a dozen residents from the South Pointe community protested against the proposal during a Monday afternoon meeting in the council’s chambers.

“We have a hard time sometimes getting in and out of our neighborhood,” resident Susan Richerson said. “If they take away those wetlands up front, and the woods that take up some of the moisture that comes out of the air when it rains, we’re going to flood even more.”

The planning commission voted unanimously on their recommendation to the town council.

South Pointe Ventures, the property owner, and Dan Ryan Builders, the developer, both spoke at the meeting, saying they would do whatever it took to get the project up and running. The two were seeking to build dozens of townhomes on the property, located in the area of South Pointe Boulevard and U.S. 78.

Planning Commission Member Tom Hart said before the ruling, “There’s nothing that I feel is legally wrong with the proposal. I think it’s not the right time to approve this proposal.”

Richerson has lived in the area for more than 20 years. She said the recent development has led to more flooding in the neighborhood.

Other concerns the residents had included the impact to the native wildlife in the woods and the potential increase in traffic noise from the cut down trees if the project went ahead.

The proposal will now head to the town’s council for a final vote.

