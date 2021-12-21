SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deaths of man, two boys a triple homicide, Illinois police say

Belvidere Chief of Police, Shane Woody, addresses the public with information on a triple...
Belvidere Chief of Police, Shane Woody, addresses the public with information on a triple homicide that took place Sunday evening in Belvidere, Ill.(WIFR)
By WIFR staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - Belvidere police said a father and his two young sons were found dead Sunday night in a suspected triple homicide.

Andrew Hintt, 31, of Belvidere, and his two sons, 5 and 7 years old, were found with gunshot wounds, Chief Shane Woody said in a news conference on Monday.

Authorities believe the suspect stole Hintt’s silver Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, WIFR reported.

A 911 call came into Boone County Dispatch around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The caller was reporting that a body had been found in a home.

Officers found an adult and two children dead at the location. The names of the children are not being released at this time.

The weapon used hasn’t been located, but police said 9mm shell casings were recovered from the crime scene.

Belvidere police will work with Illinois State Police on the investigation. Additional information will be released after autopsies are completed.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-547-7867 or its website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Teens facing charges after police respond to Northwoods Mall for gunshot victim
The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
Officers arrested 24-year-old Brianna Brinah Tovah Mount and charged her with shoplifting less...
Officers arrest second woman in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
Deputies arrested 54-year-old William Earl House Cowley. His wife, Dawn Cowley, was also taken...
Couple arrested after several vehicles struck in chase that ended in crash

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports nearly 2,900 new coronavirus cases, percent-positive at 10.3%
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
FILE - People including some wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the...
Omicron casts a new shadow over economy’s pandemic recovery
The Community Resource Center in Summerville plans to help 3,000 people with a massive grocery...
Tuesday is deadline for signups for toy distribution in Summerville