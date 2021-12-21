Glenn McConnell Pkwy. reopens after crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash involving an overturned vehicle that closed a portion of Glenn McConnell Parkway has cleared.

As of 12:10 p.m., police reported the roadway back open.

The incident was reported at approximately 11:40 a.m. at McConnell and Magwood Boulevard. The northbound lanes of McConnell Parkway were initially closed to traffic while crews worked to remove the overturned vehicle.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Charleston Police were on the scene of the crash helping direct traffic. (Live 5)

