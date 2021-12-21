Glenn McConnell Pkwy. reopens after crash
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash involving an overturned vehicle that closed a portion of Glenn McConnell Parkway has cleared.
As of 12:10 p.m., police reported the roadway back open.
The incident was reported at approximately 11:40 a.m. at McConnell and Magwood Boulevard. The northbound lanes of McConnell Parkway were initially closed to traffic while crews worked to remove the overturned vehicle.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
