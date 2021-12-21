SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Traffic moving on I-26 after crash near University Blvd.

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All eastbound lanes are open on the eastbound side of I-26 after a crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:25 a.m. near mile marker 205, the University Boulevard exit. The left lane was initially blocked by a vehicle that had been involved in the crash, but crews towed that vehicle out of the roadway just before 7 a.m.

Traffic, however, backed up some four miles behind the crash. Live 5 Traffic Tracker Cameron Bopp said the drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston increased to nearly 40 minutes before the lanes reopened.

The crash did not appear to involve injuries, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it happened earlier this month at a home on South...
3-year-old boy shot in the head in Moncks Corner
The Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Taylor Jean Nielsen on Sunday. She’s...
Woman arrested in connection to theft of nearly $9,000 worth of rings
A report states that around 6:19 p.m. officers responded to the mall for a 15-year-old who had...
Teens facing charges after police respond to Northwoods Mall for gunshot victim
The Georgetown County Coroner confirmed Monday morning a body found in the inland waters of...
Coroner confirms body found in Murrells Inlet is missing kayaker
Marquice Rashawn Elmore, 24, is charged with one count of murder, one count of armed robbery,...
Police arrest man in Savannah Highway murder case

Latest News

One80 Place provides move-out kits to people and families when they leave the shelter. The kits...
One80 Place asking for move-out kit donations this holiday season
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews clearing vehicle involved in I-26EB crash from roadway
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One80 Place asking for move-out kit donations this holiday season
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: I-26EB crash causes slowdown near University Boulevard