Traffic moving on I-26 after crash near University Blvd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All eastbound lanes are open on the eastbound side of I-26 after a crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:25 a.m. near mile marker 205, the University Boulevard exit. The left lane was initially blocked by a vehicle that had been involved in the crash, but crews towed that vehicle out of the roadway just before 7 a.m.

Traffic, however, backed up some four miles behind the crash. Live 5 Traffic Tracker Cameron Bopp said the drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston increased to nearly 40 minutes before the lanes reopened.

The crash did not appear to involve injuries, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

