Goose Creek Police to help families in ‘Operation Christmas Joy’

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police are helping 10 families who have been struggling during the holiday season.

Police say they are able to fund their second annual “Operation Christmas Joy” with proceeds left over from the annual Hot Pursuit 5K Run and are using those funds to help 10 families in need.

Multiple social advocacy groups recommended the families to the police department.

The department then helps the families with gifts, utility bills and other financial needs.

A full traditional style holiday dinner will also be prepared by the city’s chef and served to the families by members of the Goose Creek Police Department at 4 p.m.

Officers will give out gifts to the families following their dinner.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

