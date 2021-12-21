SC Lottery
Goose Creek Police release photos in homicide case

Investigators are searching for a vehicle and two men involved in an early morning shooting...
Investigators are searching for a vehicle and two men involved in an early morning shooting Monday that left one man dead.(Goose Creek Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators released two surveillance photos Tuesday of a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly shooting.

The photos show a white sedan Goose Creek Police say was driven by two men who robbed one man and fatally shot another.

It happened Monday at approximately 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Anita Drive, Capt. James Brown said.

The victims, three men, were driving on Anita Drive when one of the passengers began to feel ill, he said. The driver stopped and a white sedan pulled up behind them with two men inside, police say.

The victim told police that the men got out of the car and approached the vehicle. The victim said one of the men was armed with a handgun and wore white clothing and a face mask, while the second wore all-black clothing and a face mask.

The armed man began robbing a victim in the back seat, taking $100 from him, and when the front seat passenger attempted to come to his help, the robber fired the gun, striking the victim twice, police say.

The robbers then drove away at a high rate of speed, police say.

Investigators released two surveillance photos Tuesday of a vehicle believed to be involved in...
Investigators released two surveillance photos Tuesday of a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly shooting.(Goose Creek Police)

The victim later died of his injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information on the incident is asked to call Investigator D. Galluccio at 843-863-5200 ext. 2338, or email via dgalluccio@cityofgoosecreek.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

