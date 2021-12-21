SC Lottery
Grayson McCall returning to Coastal Carolina for junior season

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall celebrates after scoring during the first half of...
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Conway, S.C.(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By Michael Owens
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite speculation and rumors to the contrary, the leader of Coastal Carolina’s high-powered offense will be staying in Conway.

Quarterback Grayson McCall announced Tuesday that he will return to the Chanticleers next fall for his redshirt junior season.

“With much speculation going on all across the country, I felt you guys should be the first to hear the truth from me. I am coming back to play another year of college football and it will be in Conway, South Carolina,” he wrote in a statement.

The announcement comes off the heels of McCall having one of the most prolific seasons in FBS, leading the country in passing efficiency while throwing for more than 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns.

He helped lead the Chants to back-to-back 11-win seasons, including the program’s first-ever bowl win last Friday’s Cure Bowl.

McCall was also named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season and was also a semifinalist for both the Davey O’Brien Award and the Maxwell Award - as well as a top 10 finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

