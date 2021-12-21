Group to hand out free turkeys Tuesday afternoon

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Motivate to Educate will hand out free turkeys Tuesday afternoon to families in need.

Charleston County deputies will assist with the giveaway outside Cricket Wireless at 3421 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston beginning at 4 p.m.

The giveaway will continue until the last turkey is handed out.

The group will give away one turkey per person or vehicle.

